U.S. Navy Confirms There Was Request to Hide USS John S. McCain for Trump

The U.S. Navy confirmed on Saturday that a “request was made” to “minimize the visibility” of the USS John S. McCain while President Trump was on a state visit to Japan last month. Despite the request, “all ships remained in their normal configuration during the President’s visit,” a Navy spokesman said in a statement to Politico. The Wall Street Journal was the first to report last week that the White House had asked to move the ship. Trump, in response, said he was unaware of such a request but that it was “well-meaning” and based on his dislike of the late Sen. John McCain.