U.S. Navy Nuclear Submariner Busted on Child Porn Charges in Guam
DISTURBING
A man in Guam indicted last week on federal charges of possessing, advertising, and transporting child pornography online is in fact a U.S. Navy submariner, according to a Homeland Security Investigations search warrant application obtained by The Daily Beast. The indictment itself provides little personal information about 25-year-old Andrew Taylor Wood, who was arrested Sept. 22 and remains detained after pleading not guilty at his arraignment. But the warrant application says Wood, an enlisted electronics technician, is one of the sailors tasked with maintaining the reactor aboard the USS Key West, a nuclear-powered fast-attack submarine based at Naval Base Guam. For an electronics specialist, Wood didn’t cover his tracks very well—investigators say they traced his IP address directly to his barracks room on base.