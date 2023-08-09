U.S. Navy Sailor’s Mom Encouraged Him to Pass Intel to China: Prosecutors
PARENTAL GUIDANCE
A U.S. Navy sailor accused of giving sensitive military information to China was encouraged to do so by his mother, who believed it could help him land a job with the Chinese government in the future, prosecutors said Tuesday. Jinchao Wei, 22, is one of two Navy sailors charged last week with giving American military secrets to Beijing. Assistant U.S. Attorney Fred Sheppard said at a hearing in federal court in San Diego on Tuesday that Wei—who was born in China—was first approached by a Chinese intelligence officer in February 2022. Wei allegedly handed over information about the weapons systems and aircraft on the Essex and other vessels. When he then went home to Wisconsin for Christmas, Wei’s mother encouraged him to continue providing information to the spy in the hope that it may one day lead to a job with the Chinese Communist party after his U.S. Navy service, Sheppard said. Wei has pleaded not guilty to an espionage charge.