U.S. Navy SEAL Killed Fighting in Ukraine
A Navy official confirmed to TIME on Friday that a U.S. Navy SEAL was killed in action on the front lines in Ukraine this week. Daniel Swift, a Navy Special Warfare Operator First Class who reportedly went AWOL in 2019, was killed on Ukraine’s eastern front during a Russian assault there. The U.S. State Department confirmed an American was killed in action this week in Ukraine but declined to identify them. No other details about the nature of Swift’s death were released. Service records obtained by TIME show Swift received an Iraq Campaign Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal and Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal.