CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
U.S. Navy Seizes Cache of Smuggled Weapons in Arabian Sea
OUT TO SEA
Read it at ABC News
The U.S. Navy announced Sunday it had intercepted a considerable cache of smuggled weapons aboard what it described as a “stateless” dhow sailing vessel in the Arabian Sea. The weapons, which included assault rifles and grenade launchers, was thought to be headed to Yemen. The Navy did not say where it believes the weapons were being smuggled from. A five-year civil war that has pitted Iranian-backed Houthi rebels against a Saudi-led coalition has devastated Yemen. Three days after Joe Biden vowed to end the war in Yemen, the Houthi rebels launched their largest military attack on the city of Marib.