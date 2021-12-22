CHEAT SHEET
U.S. Navy Unveils New Maternity Uniforms for Pregnant Sailors
The U.S. Navy is offering free maternity uniforms to pregnant sailors as part of a pilot program offering a “full array” of pregnancy garb through September 2026. The program, which was announced in an administrative message sent out by the Navy, is being offered to 400 volunteers from enlisted and officer ranks, Stars and Stripes reports. The program “will test the idea of issuing expectant mothers maternity uniforms, fully hemmed with all required sewn-on accoutrements and shipped at no cost to the Sailor,” the Navy said in a statement. Expectant sailors hoping to join the program will be chosen on a first-come, first-serve basis, and they must return the uniforms when their pregnancy ends.