U.S. Navy Wants to Hold a Massive Boat Parade to Cheer Up Trump

The U.S. Navy is reportedly planning a lavish parade of its own after a multimillion-dollar military parade earlier this year left President Donald Trump feeling flat.

Trump hosted the military’s largest parade in decades in Washington, D.C., on June 14 to mark 250 years of the U.S. Army—and also, conveniently, his own 79th birthday.

As well as “No Kings” protests against Trump across the country to coincide with the military anniversary event that cost taxpayers $30 million, footage of “lackluster” soldiers marching out of step went viral. Photos suggested that the president rested his eyes at one point during his birthday party. Crowd figures were also less than impressive.

President Donald Trump waving to a ship in 2020. JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

A new report in The Wall Street Journal has intel from the president’s administration that a do-over parade could be in the works—this time taking place at sea.

Trump told his aides that he was disappointed with the marching in the June event, according to the Journal, and was hoping the Navy could deliver a grander celebration.

The president is reportedly “hoping for a shimmering spectacle with seacraft,” the Journal noted.

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House and the U.S. Navy for comment.

Donald Trump salutes troops during the celebration of the Army's 250th birthday. Pool/Getty Images

White House Communications Director Steven Cheung claimed “over 250,000″ patriots turned up for the June 14 parade, but significant gaps in the crowd suggested attendance fell far short of predictions.

Meanwhile, ‘No Kings’ protests around the country on Trump’s birthday became one of the biggest-ever single-day protests in America, drawing over 4 million people in 820 locations.

Soldiers march past empty stands at Trump's parade. pic.twitter.com/j6qrsK43cD — Molly Ploofkins (@Mollyploofkins) June 15, 2025