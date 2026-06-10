U.S. Navy Worker Fighting for Life After Shark Attack

A U.S. Navy base employee is in critical condition after a shark attack near a marina in Florida. Emergency responders were dispatched around 11:45 a.m. on Monday after a 911 call reported a possible drowning, but emergency personnel later determined the man was attacked by a shark, according to Commander Tristan Oliveria of Naval Support Activity Panama City. Officials said the victim, reportedly a civilian employee with the Naval Surface Warfare Center, had been swimming with a colleague during his lunch break when the attack happened. The employee suffered injuries to both arms, Oliveria said. NBC affiliate WJHG reported that the man was in his late 20s and that he was rushed into surgery and remained in critical condition. Authorities have not released the victim’s identity. The incident remains under investigation. “First and foremost, our prayers and thoughts go out to the family,” Oliveria said.