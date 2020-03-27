U.S. Now Has Over 100,000 Confirmed Coronavirus Cases

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S. topped 100,000 on Friday, more than the number of cases found in Italy and China—the epicenter of the outbreak. According to data from Johns Hopkins University, the U.S. has 100,717 cases of COVID-19. Italy—one of the nations hardest-hit by the virus—has over 86,000 cases. China, the epicenter of the outbreak, has more than 81,000 cases. The U.S. has had over 1,500 deaths, with the most deaths occurring in New York City. Over 3,000 people have died in China, while more than 9,000 have died of the virus in Italy.