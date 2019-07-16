CHEAT SHEET
OOPS
U.S. Nuclear Weapons Locations in Europe Accidentally Revealed in NATO Parliament Report
A recently published—then quickly deleted—document from the NATO Parliamentary Assembly appeared to reveal the location of roughly 150 U.S. nuclear weapons being stored across Europe. The revelation could confirm what has long been an open secret: The U.S. stores nuclear weapons in Belgium, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, and Turkey. A copy of the original document was published by the Belgian newspaper De Morgen. The section in question read: “These bombs are stored at six U.S. and European bases—Kleine Brogel in Belgium, Büchel in Germany, Aviano and Ghedi-Torre in Italy, Volkel in The Netherlands, and Incirlik in Turkey,” but did not attribute the information to any source.
A new version of the report that does not include specific bomb locations was later published by the Assembly. Instead, that section of the report now references aircraft that could carry nuclear weapons. The U.S. and its NATO partners are not allowed to discuss the location of Washington’s nuclear weapons, and therefore could not deny the alleged revelation. “We do not comment on the details of NATO’s nuclear posture,” a NATO official told The Washington Post. “This is not an official NATO document.”