U.S. Nurse and Daughter Freed After Being Kidnapped in Haiti
‘IMMENSE JOY’
An American nurse who was kidnapped along with her daughter in Haiti last month have been freed and are safe, the nonprofit where she worked said Wednesday. Alix Dorsainvil and her young child were abducted at the campus of El Roi Haiti, a Christian humanitarian organization, outside Port au Prince on July 27. “It is with a heart of gratitude and immense joy that we at El Roi Haiti confirm the safe release of our staff member and friend, Alix Dorsainvil and her child who were held hostage in Port au Prince, Haiti,” the nonprofit said in a statement. “Today we are praising God for answered prayer! We are so thankful for everyone who joined us in prayer and supported us during this crisis.” The organization said there is “still much to process and to heal from in this situation” and that further information would be released “as appropriate.”