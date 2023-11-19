CHEAT SHEET
U.S. Official Skirts Question on Whether Israel Is Following International Law
Deputy National Security Advisor Jon Finer said in a Meet the Press interview on Sunday that U.S. intelligence had corroborated Israeli intelligence that Hamas operated out of the hospital, but he refused to answer moderator Kristen Welker’s question on whether Israel was following international law in its occupation. “We are confident that it is our position that it needs to,” Finer started, prompting Welker to interject: “You said Israel needs to follow international law. Are you confident they are following international law?” Finer replied, “What I can say is it is not our position, certainly my position, as a policymaker to play real-time judge and jury on the question of any particular incident.”