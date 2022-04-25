U.S. Secretary of State, Defense Chief Meet With Zelensky in Kyiv: Report
DREAM TEAM?
Exactly two months after Russia invaded Ukraine, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin have traveled to Kyiv to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The meeting, reported late Sunday by the Associated Press, marks the first instance of a U.S. official visiting Ukraine since the invasion’s beginning. It was announced in a Saturday speech by Zelensky, who said he would be looking to discuss military assistance with Blinken and Austin. The U.S. officials’ presence in Kyiv was confirmed by Oleksiy Arestovich, a Zelensky adviser, in an interview uploaded to YouTube. “They’re right now in Kyiv, talking to the president,” Arestovich said, according to The New York Times. “Maybe something will be decided regarding how they can help.” Although it was announced last week that the U.S. would be giving $800 million in military aid to Ukraine, the Biden administration has been under increasing pressure to send officials to the country itself, especially after U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s high-profile visit. The United Nations said Friday that Secretary-General António Guterres would visit Ukraine and Russia this week.