Read it at The Wall Street Journal
U.S. officials are debating whether to impose sanctions on Vladimir Putin’s gymnast girlfriend, who they believe played a part in hiding his money, The Wall Street Journal reported. The Treasury Department prepped sanctions against former Olympian Alina Kabaeva, but the National Security Council put the kibosh on it, fearing it could ratchet up tensions with the Russian president. The Kremlin has denied any romance between Putin, 69, and Kabaeva, 38, but she is believed to be the mother of at least three of his children, the Journal reported. The U.S. has sanctioned the adult daughters of his ex-wife, Lyudmila Shkrebneva.