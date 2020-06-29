U.S. Officials Feared Trump’s ‘Delusional’ Calls With Foreign Leaders Threatened National Security: Report
President Donald Trump appeared woefully unprepared for phone calls with other heads of state and abusive toward leaders of American allies over the course of hundreds of highly classified calls, causing senior U.S. officials to believe that the president was a threat to national security, according to a CNN report. The calls led former Trump aides, including H.R. McMaster, John Bolton, James Mattis, Rex Tillerson, and John Kelly, to believe that Trump was “delusional,” and the conversations raised concerns particularly about Trump’s deference to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Trump reportedly spoke most frequently with Turkish President Recep Erdogan, who called the White House at least twice weekly and was put directly through to the president. The president also reportedly bullied American allies, calling German Chancellor Angela Merkel “stupid” and telling former United Kingdom Prime Minister Theresa May that she was weak.