U.S. Officials Found Russian Bank Transfer Data Supporting Bounty Accusation: NYT
Data that shows bank transfers from a Russian military intelligence agency to the Taliban was part of the intercepted information used by U.S. intelligence officials to draw the conclusion that Russians were paying bounties for killing U.S. troops in Afghanistan, according to a New York Times report. The bank transfer data, along with information learned from detainee interrogations, pointed intelligence officials to the determination. Officials were also able to identify several Afghans involved in the alleged Russian operation, including one who is believed to have served as an intermediary in fund distribution. Afghan officials said that several businessmen who have been involved in money transfers with Russia have been arrested over the past several months, and half a million dollars was found in one of their homes.