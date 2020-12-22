U.S. Officials Mulling British Travel Ban in Fear of Supercharged Coronavirus Mutant, Says Report
DRAWBRIDGE UP
More than 40 countries have already banned incoming travel from Britain in panic over the new, seemingly faster-spreading coronavirus mutation—now the United States could be on the verge of joining them. No federal restrictions on travel from Britain have been announced since Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivered the grim news last weekend that the new virus variant is running riot through London. According to The Washington Post, U.S. officials are in discussions with health authorities about the best way forward. “CDC is following the situation closely and actively assessing the implications of the new variant and response options with respect to international travel,” the agency reportedly said. However, some experts believe such action wouldn’t be effective as it’s likely the new strain has already made its way to the United States.