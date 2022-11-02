U.S. Officials: Russian Military Discussed Using Nuclear Weapons in Ukraine
‘DEEPLY CONCERNING’
Russian military officials have discussed how and when they could use nuclear weapons in their war against Ukraine in mid-October, U.S. officials confirmed to CBS News Wednesday. The intel came weeks after Russian President Vladimir Putin hinted the country would start using nuclear weapons in late September, although Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Russia has “not the slightest intention” of doing so. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said in a statement the U.S. finds the Russian talks “deeply concerning” and said the administration is “taking them seriously.” The talks came as Russia claimed—without evidence—that Ukraine was planning to use a radioactive “dirty bomb.” An official told CBS the U.S. government’s concern has slightly alleviated as there were no indications Russia has made preparations to use a nuclear weapon yet.