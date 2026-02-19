U.S. Olympians Announce Winter Games Wedding Engagement
U.S. Olympic medalists Brittany Bowe and Hilary Knight are engaged. “Olympics brought us together. This one made us forever,” the duo captioned their video announcing the engagement on Wednesday. The Olympians met while competing at the 2018 Winter Games, made their relationship official at the 2022 Winter Games, and announced their engagement during the 2026 Winter Games. Knight, 36, proposed to Bowe, 37. Bowe is an Olympic speed skater, and Knight is captain of the Team USA ice hockey team, where she plays forward. Bowe has previously won two bronze medals. Knight won gold in the 2018 Beijing Olympics and has won three additional silver medals. “I had always seen her as strong and competitive—the face of women’s hockey. But when I was getting to know her, the first thing that caught my eye was how soft spoken she was, and the calming presence she had,” Bowe said about her decorated partner. The athletes are both set to compete after their surprise betrothal. Knight’s team will face off against Canada on Feb. 19. Bowe will compete on Feb. 20 in the women’s speed skating 1,500-meter race.