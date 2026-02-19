Cheat Sheet
Top 10 Right Now
1

U.S. Olympians Announce Winter Games Wedding Engagement

CHAMPION ACHIEVEMENT
Muskaan Arshad 

Breaking News Intern

Published 02.19.26 4:48PM EST 
Brittany Bowe (right) and Hilary Knight (left)
Brittany Bowe (right) and Hilary Knight (left) Getty Images

U.S. Olympic medalists Brittany Bowe and Hilary Knight are engaged. “Olympics brought us together. This one made us forever,” the duo captioned their video announcing the engagement on Wednesday. The Olympians met while competing at the 2018 Winter Games, made their relationship official at the 2022 Winter Games, and announced their engagement during the 2026 Winter Games. Knight, 36, proposed to Bowe, 37. Bowe is an Olympic speed skater, and Knight is captain of the Team USA ice hockey team, where she plays forward. Bowe has previously won two bronze medals. Knight won gold in the 2018 Beijing Olympics and has won three additional silver medals. “I had always seen her as strong and competitive—the face of women’s hockey. But when I was getting to know her, the first thing that caught my eye was how soft spoken she was, and the calming presence she had,” Bowe said about her decorated partner. The athletes are both set to compete after their surprise betrothal. Knight’s team will face off against Canada on Feb. 19. Bowe will compete on Feb. 20 in the women’s speed skating 1,500-meter race.

The Instagram post announcing the engagement of Hilary Knight and Brittany Bowe.
The Instagram post announcing the engagement of Hilary Knight and Brittany Bowe. Screenshot/Hilary Knight/Instagram
Read it at Complex

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

2
‘Big Bang Theory’ Star Reveals How He Spends His Fortune
SYNDICATION SANTA
Tamilore Oshikanlu 

Breaking News Intern

Published 02.19.26 1:42PM EST 
Kunal Nayyar
LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 12: Kunal Nayyar attends World Premiere of Christmas Karma at Curzon Mayfair on November 12, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Freuds ) Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Freuds

Kunal Nayyar, 44, is putting his Big Bang Theory fortune to work—one act of generosity at a time. The actor, who played Rajesh Koothrappali across all 12 seasons of the hit CBS sitcom, revealed he spends some of his late nights scrolling GoFundMe to pay off strangers’ medical bills. “What I really love to do is go on GoFundMe at night and just pay random families’ medical bills,” Nayyar told The i Paper, describing the habit as his own “masked vigilante thing.” The philanthropy doesn’t stop there. Nayyar said he and his wife, fashion designer Neha Kapur, also support students from disadvantaged backgrounds through college scholarships and regularly donate to animal charities, driven by their shared love of dogs. With an estimated net worth of $45 million, according to Fortune, Nayyar says his wealth has been a gift. He views it as “a grace from the universe.” The actor added that being able to give back—and materially change people’s lives—is what he considers “the greatest gift.”

Read it at The Independent

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

This Whisper Quiet Sex Toy Will Have You Coming Back for More—Save Up to 60%
STRONG AND SILENT
Scouted Staff
Updated 02.17.26 11:47AM EST 
Published 02.11.26 6:37PM EST 
Womanizer Next air suction sex toy in red and pink resting on a bedside table next to decorative crystal lamp and candle, highlighting its sleek whisper-quiet design for Valentine’s Day
Womanizer

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Romance doesn’t have to revolve around roses, dinner reservations, or even another person to feel meaningful. This year, Womanizer invites you to celebrate pleasure, connection, and self-love with a gift designed to be truly unforgettable. Plus, during the retailer’s current sale, you can save up to 60 percent sitewide.

The right toy should feel intuitive and empowering—not intimidating. The Next, Womanizer’s newest release, turns up the heat with the brand’s patented 3D Pleasure Air Technology, delivering contact-free stimulation that mimics the thrill of oral sex without any tired tongues.

Next
Use the code AFF-DAILYBEAST to save 14%
Shop At Womanizer

Imagine soft, teasing pulses one moment, slowly becoming deeper, more commanding waves the next. With 14 intensity levels to explore, the experience is totally up to you. The Next toy is also engineered with Womanizer’s new Climax Control functionality. It goes beyond adjusting speed and intensity, allowing you to choose the depth of the air waves, with three levels that create a more deliberate—and potentially multi-orgasmic—journey.

The Next is whisper quiet too, running nearly silent without sacrificing power. The sex toy activates only upon contact with skin and slips into standby mode when not in use. And the performance lives up to the promise. In consumer testing, 94 percent of participants reached orgasm, 70 percent reported more intense orgasms, and 80 percent experienced multiple orgasms. Find out what all of the hype is about during Womanizer’s limited-time sale.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

3
Climber Whose Girlfriend Froze on Mountain Says He Didn’t Break the Law
ICEY TREK
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 02.19.26 12:07PM EST 
21 July 2021, Austria, Heiligenblut: The mountain Großglockner. The Großglockner is 3,798 meters high and is therefore the highest mountain in the Alpine region of Austria. It is located in the center of the largest Austrian National Park Hohe Tauern. Photo: Patrick Pleul/dpa-Zentralbild/ZB (Photo by Patrick Pleul/picture alliance via Getty Images)
picture alliance/dpa/picture alliance via Getty I

A man whose girlfriend froze 160 feet from a mountaintop while he went to get help has denied any criminal wrongdoing. Known only as Thomas P, he was climbing Austria’s tallest summit, Großglockner, with his less experienced girlfriend Kerstin G, 33, last year. Prosecutors say he was the de facto guide and allege a series of mistakes—including insufficient equipment, poor planning, a failure to alert rescuers, and refusal to turn back despite adverse weather conditions—amount to gross negligent manslaughter. They say he left her “defenseless, exhausted, hypothermic and disoriented,” on the 12,460-foot peak. He denies the charges. “I am endlessly sorry about what happened, and how it happened,” he testified on Thursday in Innsbruck. “I loved Kerstin and didn’t want anything to happen to her.” He said they’d planned the trip together, but that ”it was impossible to predict how the wind would be in the upper reaches.” “It was an absolutely exceptional situation. Kerstin had no strength left, so I secured her to the rock with a rope and then climbed down.” He had second thoughts and returned, at which point he claims she said, “Go, go on your own and save your own life.” If convicted on the charges, he faces three years in prison.

Read it at The Guardian

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

4
‘Buffy’ Star Finalizes Divorce From Second Wife
LONG FAREWELL
Muskaan Arshad 

Breaking News Intern

Published 02.19.26 11:10AM EST 
James Marsters (L) and wife attend the premiere
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 29: Actor James Marsters (L) and wife, actress Jasmin Marsters attend the premiere of Samuel Goldwyn Films' 'Dudes And Dragons' at Harmony Gold on February 29, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images) Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images

Actor James Marsters, 63, has finalized his divorce from his wife, Patricia Jasmin Rahman, 39. Marsters has been engaged in legal proceedings with his now-ex-wife for 5 years regarding their separation. The couple, who have a 24-year age gap, initially split in 2021 after 10 years of marriage. They share no children together. Marsters is best known for his role as the British vampire Spike in Buffy the Vampire Slayer. The show ran between 1997 and 2003. Marsters also appeared in the spinoff show, Angel, which ran from 1999 to 2004. He met the much younger Rahman at a concert in Amsterdam in 2006. He told People of their meeting, “I met her backstage and got her phone number, but then my jeans were cleaned out by the crew and they threw it out. I’d given her my number, but she took down one digit wrong. It took her six months to call all of the different combinations.” Rahman is Marster’s second wife. The star was previously married to Liane Davidson, with whom he has a child, before the couple went their separate ways in 1997.

Read it at TMZ

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Boost Muscle Gains and Fill Nutritional Gaps With Momentous’ Supplement Lineup
STOCK UP
Scouted Staff
Updated 02.18.26 3:02PM EST 
Published 02.18.26 1:15PM EST 
Smiling woman with braided hair holding a white shaker bottle in front of a blue brick wall.
Yilmaz Akin, Unsplash

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Running on cold brew and sugary energy bars? When your days are packed with deadlines and meals are squeezed in between errands, your nutrition can quietly (and quickly) take the backseat. If you’re looking for simple, low-effort ways to shore up your wellness routine, meet protein goals, and support lean muscle mass, The Vitamin Shoppe has got your back. The retailer is now carrying one of our favorite supplement brands, Momentous.

Momentous Creatine Powder
See At Vitamin Shoppe

While the brand offers a slew of vitamins and supplements to help fill in nutritional gaps, Momentous' creatine collection is among its bestsellers. These formulas are backed by rigorous third-party testing, including NSF Certified for Sport credentials. The brand’s creatine powders and gummies are made with Momentous’ proprietary 100 percent Creapure, the most studied form of creatine. The powder is unflavored for easy mixing and supports muscle recovery along with cognitive performance. If you’re ready to get on the creatine bandwagon, Momentous’ formulas are second to none.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

5
Family of Reese’s Butter Cup Founder Is Furious at Hershey
BE REESEONABLE
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 02.19.26 11:23AM EST 
CHICAGO, IL - JULY 16: Hershey's chocolate bars are offered for sale at the Hershey's Chocolate World store on July 16, 2014 in Chicago, Illinois. The store, located along the Magnificent Mile, sells Hershey products, gifts, and souvenirs. Hershey Co., the No.1 candy producer in the U.S., is raising the price of its chocolate by 8 percent due to the rising cost of cocoa. This is the company's fist price increase in three years. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Scott Olson/Getty Images

The grandson of the inventor of Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups has accused the company’s owner, Hershey Co., of cheaping out. Brad Reese, 70, said in a letter that the company was damaging the brand’s reputation for quality by replacing key ingredients with alternatives on some products. “How does The Hershey Co. continue to position Reese’s as its flagship brand, a symbol of trust, quality and leadership, while quietly replacing the very ingredients (Milk Chocolate + Peanut Butter) that built Reese’s trust in the first place?” Reese asked. He told the Associated Press he’d had to throw out a bag of Reese’s Mini Hearts. “It was not edible,” he said, “You have to understand. I used to eat a Reese’s product every day. This is very devastating for me.” Hershey acknowledged on Wednesday that it had been experimenting with alternatives on some products but claimed it was making the peanut butter cups the same way it always had. “As we’ve grown and expanded the Reese’s product line, we make product recipe adjustments that allow us to make new shapes, sizes and innovations that Reese’s fans have come to love and ask for, while always protecting the essence of what makes Reese’s unique and special,” Hershey said.

Read it at NBC News

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

6
Passengers Evacuate Jet Using Slides After Scary Emergency Halts Flights
ENGINE TROUBLE
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 02.19.26 6:42AM EST 
NEWARK, NJ - JANUARY 15: An Airbus A320 plane, operated by JetBlue Airlines at Newark Liberty International Airport (EWK) in front of the skyline of lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center in New York City on January 15, 2026 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Drago/Getty Images)
Al Drago/Getty Images

One of the nation’s busiest airports ground to a halt when a passenger plane made an emergency landing and was evacuated via slides. JetBlue flight 543 took off at about 5:45 p.m. from Newark Liberty International bound for Florida on Wednesday, but the 20-year-old plane was forced to return immediately due to engine trouble. “The Airbus A320 was headed to Palm Beach International Airport in Florida and the crew reported an engine issue shortly after departing,” the FAA said in a statement. “The crew reported smoke in the cockpit and evacuated passengers via slides.” A ground stop was in place for an hour at Newark, with dozens of flights delayed. One passenger was taken to the hospital with chest pains, and an eyewitness told CBS New York some of the 122 passengers on board were shaken up. “They put down the slides, and we rushed out more or less in a very disorganized stampede, get out and jumped down the slides and got out and ran away from the plane,” Alexandra Svokos said. “People were shaking and panicking, and people were crying.” In a statement to The Independent, JetBlue said, “We are focused on supporting our customers and crewmembers and will work closely with the appropriate federal authorities to investigate what occurred.”

Newark Liberty International/ X
Newark Liberty International/ X
FlightRadar24
FlightRadar24
Read it at The Independent

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

7
Ousted South Korean Leader Slapped With Life Sentence for Insurrection
CONSEQUENCES
Martha McHardy 

Reporter

Published 02.19.26 7:35AM EST 
Yoon Suk Yeol
Kim Hong-ji/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

Ousted South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol was sentenced to life in prison Thursday after a court found he illegally used state power in an attempt to override the country’s constitutional order. The 65-year-old had declared martial law in a late-night address from Seoul in December 2024, railing against “pro-North Korean, anti-state forces,” before sending troops to surround the National Assembly to block opposition lawmakers. Judges ruled that mobilizing the military and police to thwart the legislature constituted insurrection. Supporters gathered outside the Seoul Central District Court waving “Make Korea Great Again” signs as the sentence was handed down. Echoing claims made by President Donald Trump’s backers, Yoon’s supporters have insisted that the April 2024 national election—won decisively by the opposition—was rigged against them, despite the lack of evidence. The political crisis had been escalating for months. In January, Yoon barricaded himself inside his residence and ordered his security team to block investigators executing an arrest warrant, while supporters in MAGA hats rallied outside with “Stop the Steal” placards and U.S. flags. Yoon’s lawyers criticized Thursday’s ruling as procedurally flawed and inconsistent. They vowed to keep fighting and insisted that “the truth will one day be revealed in the court of history.”

Read it at CNN

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

8
Putin’s Propaganda Star Accused of Running Self-Inflicted Injury Scam
PAIN IN THE A$$
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 02.19.26 6:47AM EST 
A woman walks past a billboard advertising for contract based military service in the Russian army's unmanned systems units with the slogan 'New. Irreplaceable.' in Saint Petersburg on January 24, 2026. (Photo by Olga MALTSEVA / AFP via Getty Images)
OLGA MALTSEVA/AFP via Getty Images

A propaganda darling of Russian President Vladimir Putin has been accused of multi-million-dollar fraud. Lieutenant Colonel Konstantin Frolov, known by the call sign “Executioner,” featured in a defiant Defense Ministry video in which he showed off combat wounds and urged on the war against Ukraine. But Russia’s Investigative Committee now says those wounds were apparently self-inflicted as part of a massive scheme to collect compensation payouts. Investigators say the ploy, carried out in cahoots with another officer from his unit, led to more than 30 claims for remuneration, costing the government around 200 million rubles, or $2.6 million. Injuries can result in payouts equaling tens of thousands of dollars. He is due in military court next month for sentencing. The New York Times reports he faced charges of “fraud, bribery, and weapons trafficking.” Court filings suggest he struck a pretrial deal that amounts to guilt, which can result in a reduced sentence. Speaking to the Times last year, he didn’t deny the allegations, but said he was taking the fall for others and was targeted for speaking out against Russia’s infamous “meat grinder” tactics.

Read it at The New York Times

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Nurses and Athletes Swear by This Over-the-Counter Muscle Relief Cream
NATURAL RELIEF
Scouted Staff
Published 02.12.26 4:23PM EST 
Penetrex pain relief cream
Penetrex.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Whether you’ve been extra committed to your fitness routine in 2026, have a job that requires you to sit for the better part of your eight-hour shift, or are on your feet for the majority of the day, you may find yourself dealing with aches, stiffness, and soreness.

While over-the-counter oral pain relievers and anti-inflammatory medication can help relieve pain, if you’re looking for a topical remedy, Penetrex’s nurse and athlete-approved discomfort-relieving cream has you covered. Penetrex is known for its leading muscle and joint relief cream, which targets soreness and inflammation through its fast-acting transdermal delivery system that allows the active ingredients to penetrate deeply into the affected area.

Penetrex Joint & Muscle Therapy Cream
Shop At Amazon

Free Returns | Free Shipping

The cream is infused with a blend of natural soothing ingredients, including arnica, vitamin B6, MSM, and Boswellia. Penetrex has sold over two million jars of its non-greasy and odor-free cream over the past decade and has become an Amazon bestseller.

Some customers have called the cream a “godsend” and a “miracle cream” for soreness, stiffness, inflammation, and swelling. If you’ve been looking for a topical recovery formula that actually works (and doesn’t leave behind an oily residue), look no further than this discomfort relief cream.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

9
Four-Time Super Bowl Champion Dies at 76
FRANCHISE LEGEND
Erkki Forster 

Night News Reporter

Published 02.18.26 10:19PM EST 
PITTSBURGH - 1976: Safety Mike Wagner #23 of the Pittsburgh Steelers smiles while standing on the sideline during a game at Three Rivers Stadium in 1976 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by George Gojkovich/Getty Images)
George Gojkovich/Getty Images

Mike Wagner, who won four Super Bowls with the Pittsburgh Steelers as a safety for the legendary “Steel Curtain” defense, has died at 76. He had been fighting pancreatic cancer after being diagnosed in 2020, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Steelers owner Art Rooney II announced Wagner’s passing on social media, writing, “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Mike Wagner, a tremendous player and an integral part of some of the most successful teams in Pittsburgh Steelers history.” He continued, “Mike played a key role on our championship teams of the 1970s. As a member of four Super Bowl-winning teams, his toughness and consistency were paramount to our secondary. His contributions on the field were significant, but it was also his steady presence and team-first mentality that truly defined him.” An Illinois native, Wagner played 10 seasons in the NFL, all with head coach Chuck Noll’s Steelers team that won the Super Bowl in 1975, 1976, 1979, and 1980. He ranks sixth all-time on the team with 36 interceptions, including two in Super Bowl appearances.

Read it at Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

10
Reunited TV Stars Spotted Gagging After Kiss in New Movie
SIBLING REVELRY
Cameron Adams 

Reporter

Published 02.19.26 4:37AM EST 
Sophie Turner and Kit Harington in 'The Dreadful'.
Sophie Turner and Kit Harington in 'The Dreadful'. Lionsgate

Game of Thrones on-screen siblings Kit Harington and Sophie Turner have been caught on camera pretending to vomit after kissing during a scene in their new movie. Harington, 39, and Turner, 29, star in the new horror movie The Dreadful, which is released this week. “We get on set and it’s the first kissing scene and we are both retching,” Turner told Seth Meyers, adding she thought “Ooh shoot, that’s my brother” after the romantic scenes. They played Sansa and Jon Stark in Game of Thrones for almost a decade. In exclusive footage shared with Entertainment Tonight, after the kissing scene ends the pair then both pretend to vomit while film crew laugh. The pair have previously discussed the awkwardness of going from siblings to on-screen lovers, with Turner telling Vogue last year she apologized to Game of Thrones fans in advance, saying, “It’s really weird for all of us.” Turner told The Times of London in 2024 she had suggested Harington, currently starring in HBO drama Industry, for the part in the gothic horror film. “They were trying to find someone for that role, and I was like, ‘You can’t not have Kit,’” she said. “It’s set around the time of the Wars of the Roses, so we’ll probably be floating about in robes on clifftops again.”

Read it at ET Online

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

JUMP TO TOPHOMEPAGE
Trending Now