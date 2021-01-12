Olympic Gold Medal Swimmer Participated in Capitol Riot: Report

Read it at SwimSwam
An Olympic gold medalist was among the crowd that stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, according to swimming news website SwimSwam. Klete Keller, 38, won three gold medals as part of the U.S. men’s swimming team. He represented the U.S.—the same country whose democracy he was protesting against last week—at the 2000, 2004, and 2008 Olympics, swimming on a relay team that included Michael Phelps and Ryan Lochte. Keller was wearing his Team USA Olympic jacket and was unmasked, allowing teammates to recognize him, according to SwimSwam.