U.S. Olympic Star Grieving After Young Relative’s Sudden Death in Paris

U.S. women’s water polo captain Maggie Steffens was reportedly seen throwing a bouquet of flowers into the Seine during the Paris Olympic opening ceremony in an apparent tribute to her sister-in-law.

Lulu Conner, whose brother Bobby married Steffens last November, had traveled to Paris to cheer Steffens on as she tries to lead her team to a fourth straight Olympic gold.

But the 26-year-old artist died on Tuesday after what was described as a “medical emergency,” leaving the family bereft.

“She was so excited for the Olympic Games,” Steffens told the Associated Press. “We’re really close. She’s the light of the world. She just brings so much joy to everyone. She always brings people together.”

The U.S. team began its Olympic campaign against Greece on Saturday, with Steffens scoring two goals in a 15-6 win—extending her Olympic record to 58 goals.

“It definitely helps to play,” Steffens, 31, told the AP. “I’m like so out of body in a way right now. And I just keep trying to remind myself what Lulu would want and how she would be, you know, how can I embody her spirit the best.”

“It’s going to be a really hard couple weeks for all of us,” she added.