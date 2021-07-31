CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    U.S. Swimmers Lose Mixed Relay After Goggles Disaster

    MEDAL MISHAP

    Corbin Bolies

    Breaking News Intern

    Maddie Meyer/Getty

    The U.S.’s chance at clinching Olympic gold during the first mixed swim relay race Saturday vanished after one of the swimmers had a wardrobe malfunction—with her goggles. Swimmer Lydia Jacoby’s goggles fell from her eyes and wrapped around her face as she dove into the pool, dampening her performance. The U.S. team finished fifth, with Great Britain breaking a world-record time in its first-place win. While a setback, Jacoby, 17, still managed to make the most of the Games. She won gold earlier this week in the women’s 100m individual breaststroke.

    Read it at Sports Illustrated