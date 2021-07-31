CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
U.S. Swimmers Lose Mixed Relay After Goggles Disaster
MEDAL MISHAP
Read it at Sports Illustrated
The U.S.’s chance at clinching Olympic gold during the first mixed swim relay race Saturday vanished after one of the swimmers had a wardrobe malfunction—with her goggles. Swimmer Lydia Jacoby’s goggles fell from her eyes and wrapped around her face as she dove into the pool, dampening her performance. The U.S. team finished fifth, with Great Britain breaking a world-record time in its first-place win. While a setback, Jacoby, 17, still managed to make the most of the Games. She won gold earlier this week in the women’s 100m individual breaststroke.