US Open Fan Ripped for ‘Disgraceful’ Move at Sinner Match

Greg Gutfeld Reveals Why He Hasn’t Invited Jimmy Fallon on His Show
NEVER SAY NEVER
Fox News late night host Greg Gutfeld doesn’t have plans to return the favor after Jimmy Fallon invited him on Tonight Show—yet. Speaking to the L.A. Times, Gutfeld said “we were both happy about” how the appearance went. “It’s good to see two industry people in whatever ‘supposed rivalry’ who genuinely like each other without that other bulls--t,” he went on, but “I haven’t asked him to come on” Gutfeld. Just a month after Gutfeld encouraged his viewers to reclaim the word “Nazi,” as in, “What’s up, my Nazi,” Fallon sat down with the host to chum it up on Tonight. The pair laughed and joked all the way through the appearance, which was Gutfeld’s first on a network TV program. Prior to his Nazi comments, the Fox host also called for a “civil war” on air, because “elections don’t work.” Fallon made no qualms about the prior comments and according to Gutfeld, having Fallon on his own show could be a possibility. “Our show is a little different because if you come on, you’re on for the whole hour,” he said. “You’re also on with other people so it’s kind of a bigger ask of someone, but the president did do it so…”