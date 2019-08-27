Serena Williams Defeats Maria Sharapova for 19th Time in a Row at U.S. Open

Read it at ESPN
Serena Williams defeated Maria Sharapova for the 19th consecutive time late Monday—in a 6-1, 6-1 first-round victory at the U.S. Open. “Every time I come up against her, I just bring out some of my best tennis,” Williams said of her opponent, who has notched just two wins against her. The match marked Williams’ return to the Open a year after she lost a title match and clashed with an umpire. Sharapova took the loss in stride. “Bottom line is I believe in my ability,” she said, according to ESPN.