U.S. Orders Americans Out of Embassy as Threat Escalates
LEAVE NOW
American citizens have been ordered to leave parts of the Middle East as aggression fueled by President Donald Trump’s war on Iran continues to spread throughout the region. An alert was sent by the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, Afghanistan, on Saturday, ordering Americans out of the country entirely. “Iran-aligned terrorist militias have encouraged and carried out indiscriminate attacks against U.S. citizens and U.S.-associated targets throughout Iraq, including in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq,” the Arabic message reads. “U.S. citizens should leave Iraq immediately.” Since the start of Operation Epic Fury on Feb. 28, the U.S. has issued an unprecedented number of Level 4 “Do Not Travel” advisories. Americans in at least 16 different countries and territories have been issued “depart now” orders, including Israel, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE. At least four major embassies have suspended their operations across the region as Iranian retaliation for the war continues to rage. “President Trump, Secretary of State Rubio, and the Department of State have no higher priority than the safety and security of American citizens,” the Baghdad Embassy wrote.