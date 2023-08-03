U.S. Orders Partial Evacuation of Niger Embassy After Coup
TIME TO GO
The U.S. on Wednesday ordered the evacuation of some of its embassy staff in Niger in the wake of a military coup in the country. All non-emergency government employees and their families have been told to leave and routine embassy services have been suspended. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said the decision was taken “out of an abundance of caution.” “The United States remains committed to our relationship with the people of Niger and to Nigerien democracy. We remain diplomatically engaged at the highest levels,” Miller said in a statement. An anonymous U.S. official told Reuters that staff would depart Niger in an aircraft chartered by the State Department, and that “core” staff would remain at the embassy. The junta’s supporters have already attacked the French embassy in Niamey, the capital city.