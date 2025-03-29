U.S. News

US Peace Institute Lays Off Staff After Dramatic DOGE Standoff

NO PEACE

USIP employees have been fired from their positions.

Kenneal Patterson
Kenneal Patterson 

Breaking News Intern

Elon Musk
Carlos Barria/Carlos Barria/REUTERS

The U.S. Institute of Peace is conducting layoffs after a dramatic faceoff with Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) earlier this month. On Friday, five employees reported receiving termination letters effective immediately and told Politico that they believe the firings are organization-wide. The dismissals come after Trump’s administration sought to overhaul the agency, with Trump dissolving most of the institute’s board and firing nearly all of the members. On March 17, Deputy White House Press Secretary Anna Kelly posted on X that the remaining three members—including Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and President of the National Defense University Peter Garvin—removed the president and appointed Kenneth Jackson in his place. She called previous president George Moose “a career bureaucrat who wants to be unaccountable to the American people.” Soon after, Jackson and members of the D.C. police snuck their way into the building despite staff resistance. The security contracting firm that let them in said DOGE had “threatened all of their federal contacts if they did not permit entry.” DOGE’s attempt to take over the USIP may have lasting repercussions for relationships overseas as the Congress-funded nonprofit promotes conflict resolution mechanisms and works toward global peace.

Read it at POLITICO
Kenneal Patterson

Kenneal Patterson

Breaking News Intern

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
MediaFormer White House Press Sec Predicts Trump Will Give Vance the Boot
Will Neal
Politics‘MAGA Junkie’ Fired in DOGE Cuts Now Regrets Voting for Trump: ‘I Expected Better’
Leigh Kimmins
PoliticsTwo Judges Brutally Slap Down Trump’s Revenge War on Lawyers
Liam Archacki
PoliticsWhite House Correspondents Fire Comedian For ‘Insulting’ MAGA on Beast Podcast
Liam Archacki
U.S. NewsNot Even Fox Can Spin Trump-Induced Stock Market Crash
Catherine Bouris