U.S. Pedestrian Deaths Spike to Highest Level in 30 Years
U.S. pedestrian deaths have hit their highest level in 30 years with an estimated 6,590 pedestrians being killed in motor-vehicle crashes last year, according to a new report. That’s a nearly 5 percent increase from 2018, according to the figures released Thursday by the nonprofit Governors Highway Safety Association. The rise in pedestrian deaths comes as overall fatalities from road crashes keep declining. Safety researcher Richard Retting explained: “Cars are much safer today... That doesn’t help pedestrians a whole lot.” Experts offered a number of reasons for the spike, including drivers and pedestrians becoming more and more distracted by smartphones, more SUVs on the roads, and alcohol or other drug impairment. The report states that the number of annual pedestrian fatalities has risen by more than 50 percent since 2009.