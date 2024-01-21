CHEAT SHEET
U.S. Personnel Injured in Iran-Backed Militant Attack on Iraq Base
U.S. personnel were injured in an attack by Iran-backed militants on the Ain al-Asad air base in Iraq. U.S. Central Command said in a statement on X that the militants launched multiple ballistic missiles and rockets on the base early Saturday evening. “Most of the missiles were intercepted by the base’s air defense systems,” it said, “while others impacted on the base.” The attacks also wounded at least one Iraqi service member. The injuries incurred by U.S. personnel were described as minor. The attack is the latest example of Iran-backed aggression against the U.S. in the Middle East since the start of Israel’s offensive in the Gaza Strip in October against Hamas.