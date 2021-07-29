U.S. Pole Vaulter Sam Kendricks Is Latest to Get COVID at Olympics

Read it at NBC News
The COVID surge in Tokyo has knocked another U.S. athlete out of Olympic competition. This time it’s Sam Kendricks, a world-champion pole vaulter who was rushed into isolation at a hotel. “Today in Tokyo, officials informed Sam that his daily test for Cov 19 was positive, So he is out of the competition,” his father tweeted, according to NBC News. “He feels fine and has no symptoms. Love you son. See you soon.” The 28-year-old Mississippi native, who won bronze in 2016, is the 18th Olympic athlete to test positive for the virus since the Summer Games began.