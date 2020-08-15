USPS Relents, Will Postpone Removing Mailboxes Until After Election
YOU’VE GOT MAIL
The beleaguered U.S. Postal Service under the direction of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy—a staunch Trump supporter—has promised to stop removing the iconic blue mailboxes from American cities until after the election, following a public outcry. DeJoy’s controversial overhaul of the historic agency has included prohibiting mail delivery personnel from going the extra mile to deliver Amazon and other packages on time and includes plans to shutter 671 mail-sorting machines, or 10 percent of its inventory, according to the Washington Post.
But images last week of tractor trailers with multiple blue mailboxes sparked concern that the removal of the boxes would prohibit people from voting by mail in the Nov. 3 election. Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden latched on to the controversy on Friday, telling people that he asked a couple if they were outside trying to hold down their mailboxes. “They’re going around literally with tractor trailers picking up mailboxes,” he said. “You oughta go online and check out what they’re doing in Oregon. I mean, it’s bizarre!” Postal workers say DeJoy’s reforms have caused long delays at some facilities.