U.S. Postal Service Says It Will Stop Removing Mailboxes for 90 Days
PAUSED
The United States Postal Service will pause the removal and relocation of collection boxes for 90 days, amid outcry over the images of mailboxes being removed that have circulated on social media.
“Given the recent customer concerns the Postal Service will postpone removing boxes for a period of 90 days while we evaluate our customers concerns,” a USPS spokesperson confirmed to various media outlets on Sunday. Collection boxes will not be moved from their current locations until late November after the presidential election, and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows also announced that the service will not remove any mail-sorting machines before the November election.
Boxes are regularly evaluated and relocated or removed based on how frequently they are used, according to USPS spokeswoman Kim Frum. “Based on the density testing, boxes are identified for potential removal and notices are placed on boxes to give customers an opportunity to comment before the removal decision is made,” Frum said.