U.S. Posts Stunning Cricket World Cup Upset Over Pakistan

The United States shocked the world by upsetting perennial contender Pakistan in the T20 Cricket World Cup Thursday in Dallas, in a match The Athletic is calling “one of the biggest shocks in cricket history.” The two nations, who are co-hosting the prestigious world championship event, have never met in the T20 World Cup—which features a shorter format game than other international events. With the win, the U.S. is now in a strong position to qualify for the next round, referred to as the Super 8, while Pakistan will be hard-pressed to move on. The American team plays India next, with Ireland slated as their final matchup in the opening round of competition.