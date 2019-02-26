U.S. Press Corps Evicted From Hanoi Hotel—to Make Way for Kim Jong Un

The White House press corps has been dramatically evicted from the Vietnamese hotel reserved for its use to cover Donald Trump’s summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Speculation now abounds that Kim and his entourage may occupy the Melia Hotel instead; foreign press have been reporting that Kim would stay at the Melia, and hotel guests were made aware over the weekend that a “head of state” would be staying there, despite the fact it was the approved U.S. press location. Kim has now arrived in Vietnam, after traveling through China. Trump is expected Tuesday evening, and the two leaders will meet Wednesday and Thursday, eight months after their summit in Singapore, the first between a sitting U.S. president and a North Korean leader.