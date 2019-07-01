CHEAT SHEET

    TRADE DISPUTE

    U.S. Proposes Additional Tariffs on $4 Billion Worth of Items From EU

    Julia Arciga

    Reporter

    Frederick Florin/Getty

    The U.S. proposed an additional 89 “tariff subheadings” listing $4 billion worth of European goods that could be subject to additional tariffs, Bloomberg reports. The U.S. trade representative reportedly wants to “enforce U.S. rights in the World Trade Organization dispute against the European Union” after both the U.S. and E.U. have accused each other of “illegally subsidizing” aircraft makers. The proposal lists “cheese, milk, coffee... Irish and Scotch whiskies,” certain metal products, and pork products.

