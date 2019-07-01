U.S. Proposes Additional Tariffs on $4 Billion Worth of Items From EU

Read it at Bloomberg
The U.S. proposed an additional 89 “tariff subheadings” listing $4 billion worth of European goods that could be subject to additional tariffs, Bloomberg reports. The U.S. trade representative reportedly wants to “enforce U.S. rights in the World Trade Organization dispute against the European Union” after both the U.S. and E.U. have accused each other of “illegally subsidizing” aircraft makers. The proposal lists “cheese, milk, coffee... Irish and Scotch whiskies,” certain metal products, and pork products.