U.S. Pulls Embassy Workers From Ukraine as Invasion Looms

The U.S. began pulling diplomatic staffers from Ukraine on Saturday as fears mounted that Russia could invade any day. Only a core group of embassy workers will remain in Lviv, in the west of the country, far from the flashpoints, The Washington Post reported. As the American began to withdraw, Russian confirmed it’s evacuating its diplomats but blamed Kyiv. “We conclude that our American and British colleagues apparently know about some military actions being prepared in Ukraine,” a foreign ministry spokesperson said.