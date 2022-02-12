CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    U.S. Pulls Embassy Workers From Ukraine as Invasion Looms

    ON THE BRINK

    Sean Gallup/Getty

    The U.S. began pulling diplomatic staffers from Ukraine on Saturday as fears mounted that Russia could invade any day. Only a core group of embassy workers will remain in Lviv, in the west of the country, far from the flashpoints, The Washington Post reported. As the American began to withdraw, Russian confirmed it’s evacuating its diplomats but blamed Kyiv. “We conclude that our American and British colleagues apparently know about some military actions being prepared in Ukraine,” a foreign ministry spokesperson said.

    Read it at The Washington Post