Biden: U.S. Will Have Enough COVID Vaccines for All Adults by End of May
DOSE OF GOOD NEWS
President Biden announced on Tuesday that there will be enough COVID-19 vaccines “for every adult in America” by the end of May. That steps up the vaccine timeline significantly from the previous target date of the end of July. Merck will manufacture more of Johnson & Johnson’s coronavirus vaccine, the president announced, speeding up production. It will still be a significant amount of time before things go back to normal, Biden said, and clarified that it may take much longer than three months to finish vaccinating all Americans due to issues with vaccine distribution. Many states have struggled to schedule enough vaccine appointments to keep up with the demand. “There is light at the end of the tunnel, but we cannot let our guard down now to ensure victory is inevitable, we can’t assume that,” Biden said. “We must remain vigilant, act fast and aggressively and look out for one another. That’s how we’re going to get ahead of this virus, get our economy going again and get back to our loved ones.”