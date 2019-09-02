CHEAT SHEET
U.S. Reconsidering Decision to End Deportation Protection for Migrants Getting Life-Saving Medical Care: NYT
U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) said it would reconsider its decision to no longer consider applications for deportation deferrals from immigrants with life-threatening conditions, The New York Times reports. The agency told the paper it would re-open applications that were under consideration on Aug. 7—the day the program was eliminated.
An official told the Times a “very limited version” of the medical deferral program was “still under review.” USCIS also said that no deportation proceedings have been initiated against any immigrants or their families who received notices about the program's elimination last month. In the notices, those receiving life-saving healthcare in the U.S. and relatives were told to leave the country within 33 days—despite having received deportation deferrals previously. USCIS later clarified that the program would be overseen by Immigration and Customs Enforcement instead, though the letters did not mention the agency shift.