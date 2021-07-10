U.S. Records More Than 20K COVID Cases for Last 4 Days Straight
HERE WE GO AGAIN
Even as more Americans get vaccinated, the U.S. is still facing yet another COVID-19 surge. More than 20,000 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded each day for the last four days, with experts pointing to the Delta variant as the likely cause. “I’m concerned as this variant becomes more dominant, those select areas of the country that have a very low level of vaccination, like 30 percent or so, you’re going to start seeing mini-surges that are localized to certain regions,” Dr. Anthony Fauci said, according to CNN. The Delta variant has become the dominant strain of COVID-19 in multiple areas of the U.S., including Mississippi, where only a third of residents are vaccinated. “You don’t want to see two separate Americas, one that’s vaccinated and protected and yet another that’s unvaccinated and very much at risk,” he said. Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have proven to be effective against the Delta strain.