U.S. Recovers Millions of Ransom Paid to Colonial Pipeline Hackers
TRACKED BITCOIN
The United States has recovered millions of the ransom that was paid to the hackers whose cyberattack on Colonial Pipeline led to domestic gas shortages, officials announced Monday. The Justice Department says it’s reclaimed around $2.3 million in Bitcoin paid out to DarkSide and that it has been investigating the cybercriminals for over a year. According to Colonial Pipeline CEO Joseph Blount, the total ransom payment was $4.4 million. While the company immediately paid out the demand, it also notified the FBI and followed protocols when making the payment that allowed law enforcement to track the cryptocurrency. “Following the money remains one of the most basic, yet powerful, tools we have,” said Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco on Monday. It is the first seizure announced by the DOJ’s newly established ransomeware task force.