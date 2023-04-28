U.S. Reporter Detained in Russia Issues Very Short Statement
‘HUMBLED’
The Wall Street Journal reporter detained in Russia on espionage charges released a brief statement Thursday night via Dow Jones and communicated through his Russian legal representation, just hours after Russia’s foreign ministry denied a request by the U.S. to visit him in jail. Evan Gershkovich simply said: “I am humbled and deeply touched by all the letters I received. I’ve read each one carefully, with gratitude.” The message came as the ministry confirmed it had rejected a May 11 visit after the U.S. denied visas to Russian journalists covering Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov’s trip to New York to the UN. After the U.S. denial, Lavrov warned that Moscow “will not forget and will not forgive.” Gershkovich was arrested March 29. He denies the charges. In a statement last month, Secretary Blinken made the determination that Gershkovich is wrongfully detained. “Journalism is not a crime. We condemn the Kremlin’s continued repression of independent voices in Russia, and its ongoing war against the truth,” Blinken said, while calling on Russia to release both Gershkovich and wrongfully detained U.S. citizen Paul Whelan.