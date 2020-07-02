U.S. Reports Staggering 50,000+ New Coronavirus Cases in One Day
The daily number of new coronavirus cases confirmed in the United States smashed past 50,000 for the first time Wednesday. Citing numbers from Johns Hopkins University, CNN reports that 50,203 new coronavirus cases were reported in under 24 hours. That’s more cases than the U.S. confirmed during the first two months of the pandemic. The previous daily high came on June 26, when 45,255 cases were reported across the nation. Health officials are becoming increasingly concerned that the situation could get even worse as we head into the holiday weekend. Dean Sidelinger, the Oregon state health officer, told CNN: “We know people are tired of being cooped up at home... but cases surged after Memorial Day... We don't want the same thing to happen over the Independence Day holiday.” At least five states—Arizona, California, North Carolina, Tennessee, Texas—reported record-high totals of new cases Wednesday.