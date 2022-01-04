U.S. Reports Staggering One Million COVID Cases in One Day
BE CAREFUL OUT THERE
The United States reported well over one million cases of COVID-19 on Monday—the highest single-day caseload confirmed by any nation anywhere in the world since the pandemic began. The staggering figure, based on data from Johns Hopkins University and reported by Bloomberg News, shows that at least 1,042,000 positive tests were recorded on Monday. That shatters the previous high of of around 590,000 that was set in the U.S. last week. It’s also well over double the highest single-day caseload reported by India during its overwhelming Delta surge in May of last year. According to USA Today, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris plan to meet with the White House coronavirus response team Tuesday to flesh out their plan to deal with the super contagious Omicron variant.