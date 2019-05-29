U.S.: Russia Likely Conducting Low-Yield Nuke Tests

Russia has been secretly conducting low-yield nuclear tests in an effort to upgrade its nuclear arsenal, U.S. intelligence agencies believe. According to a Wall Street Journal report out Wednesday, a new U.S. intelligence assessment states this is the first time Moscow has failed in its compliance with the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty and challenges the Putin government’s claims to have adhered to the arms-control accord. “The United States believes that Russia probably is not adhering to its nuclear testing moratorium in a manner consistent with the ‘zero-yield’ standard,” Lt. Gen. Robert Ashley, the director of the U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency, plans to say in a Wednesday speech, according to his prepared remarks. Administration officials would not specify the size of the Russian tests, nor would they say if the U.S. has raised its concerns directly with Moscow.

The alleged tests come after the Trump administration said it would withdraw from a treaty on intermediate-range nuclear forces because Russia had allegedly violated the agreement. A senior Trump administration official told the Journal that the U.S. isn’t interested in resuming nuclear testing, but allowing tests by adversaries, such as Russia and China, above the “zero yield” would be indefensible. “We do not want to be held to a different standard than Russia and China,” he said.