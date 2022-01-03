Secretary of Defense Austin Tests Positive for COVID-19
GET WELL SOON
The U.S. secretary of defense tested positive for the coronavirus on Sunday morning, according to a statement released by the Department of Defense. Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III said he began experiencing mild symptoms while on holiday leave at home. He added in a statement that he would be quarantining for the next five days and working remotely. Austin, 68, who confirmed he is vaccinated and boosted, clarified that he was last in contact with President Joe Biden on Dec. 21, “more than a week before I began to experience symptoms.” He tested negative for the virus “that very morning,” he said, adding, “I have not been in the Pentagon since Thursday, where I met briefly—and only—with a few members of my staff. We were properly masked and socially distanced throughout.”