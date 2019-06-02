Mike Pompeo Says U.S. Ready to Talk to Iran With ‘No Preconditions’

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters on Sunday that the U.S. is ready to talk to Iran with “no preconditions.” Then he added that the U.S. would not back down in pressuring Iran to “change its behavior in the Middle East.” Pompeo made the comments on Sunday in Switzerland on a European tour meant to calm nerves and convince key allies that the U.S. is “not eager for war,” according to the Associated Press. “We’re prepared to engage in a conversation with no preconditions,” Pompeo said at a news conference with the Swiss Foreign Minister. “We’re ready to sit down with them, but the American effort to fundamentally reverse the malign activity of this Islamic Republic, this revolutionary force, is going to continue.”