The U.S. Has Seen At Least 11 Mass Shootings This Memorial Day Weekend
WHEN WILL IT END?
Mass shootings might often prompt cries of “never again,” but unfortunately that ship has already sailed. The Washington Post reports that this Memorial Day weekend alone has seen at least 11 mass shootings, defined by the Gun Violence Archive as incidents in which four or more people are shot or killed, not including the shooter. At least seven people were killed and 49 injured this weekend. In one incident, a 16-year-old girl and a 21-year-old woman were killed at a Philadelphia party. Guns are now the leading cause of death among young people in the U.S., and the number continues to steadily climb, NPR reports. Since the massacre at Uvalde, Texas’ Robb Elementary School that killed 19 children and two teachers last Tuesday, the U.S. has seen at least 14 mass shootings, which have killed at least 10 people and wounded 61 others, the Post reports.