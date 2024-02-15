U.S. Seized Hundreds of Houthi-Bound Illegal Weapons

The U.S. Coast Guard seized over 200 packages of illegally-supplied weapons and military equipment from an Iranian-origin vessel allegedly bound for Houthi-controlled Yemen, U.S. Central Command announced Thursday.

On Jan. 28, Coast Guardsmen in the Arabian Sea boarded the ship, which took off from Iran and was headed for Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen, Central Command said in a statement. ​​The boarding team discovered “over 200 packages that contained medium-range ballistic missile components, explosives,” and other military-grade equipment for communications, missile launching, and underwater vehicles.

Central Command added that “direct or indirect supply, sale or transfer of such aid” violates U.N. law.

“This is yet another example of Iran’s malign activity in the region,” Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla, CENTCOM’s commander, said. The command did not name who was operating the seized vessel.

The Houthis, an Iranian proxy militia, have for months destabilized global shipping in the Red Sea in what they say is a protest against Israel’s ongoing bombardment of the Gaza Strip.

Since January, the U.S. has hit strategic targets in Yemen and other countries in the Middle East in escalation with Iranian-backed forces. The U.S. redesignated the Houthis as a terrorist organization after the clashes led to the deaths of two Navy SEALS last month.