U.S. Serviceman Killed in Combat Operations in Iraq

A U.S. service member was killed during combat operations Monday in Afghanistan, according to military officials. No other details were provided by the military but a Taliban spokesman said the U.S. service member was killed in an explosion during an operation in Kunduz Province, Afghanistan. Twenty American troops have been killed in Afghanistan in 2019 during combat operations, making it one of the deadliest years for U.S. forces in Afghanistan since the U.S. scaled down combat operations and kicked off the train and advise mission known as Resolute Support in 2015.