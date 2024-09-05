U.S. Navy Sailor Detained While on Leave in Venezuela
RISING TENSIONS
A U.S. military servicemember was detained in Venezuela, the Pentagon confirmed on Wednesday. The servicemember, who has not been identified, is a member of the U.S. Navy, according to officials. He is being held by the Venezuelan intelligence service SEBIN, the network confirmed. Adm. John Kirby also confirmed the servicemember was detained at a White House press briefing on Wednesday. “My understanding is that this individual was on some sort of personal travel and not official government business,” Kirby told reporters. “We’re obviously in touch, as appropriate as you think we would be, with Venezuelan authorities to try to get more knowledge and information about this.” The detainment comes as tensions escalate between the U.S. and Venezuela, after U.S. authorities seized a private jet used by Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Monday. Two anonymous officials later confirmed to Reuters the sailor did not receive the required authorization to travel to the country, which the State Department warns Americans not to travel due to “crime, civil unrest, kidnapping, and the arbitrary enforcement of local laws.”